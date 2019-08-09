Dr. Alice Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alice Liu, MD is a Dermatologist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.
Scripps Mercy Physician Partners3613 VISTA WAY, Oceanside, CA 92056 Directions (760) 758-5340Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Dermatologist Medical Group9850 Genesee Ave Ste 530, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 558-0677
Dermatologist Medical Group of North County - Encinitas1200 Garden View Rd Ste 108, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 942-1311Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Tri-city Medical Center
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
this time she found a basal cell in my ear i never would have noticed the wait for the mohs was only 2 weeks the mohs was done skilfully and quickly with her well experienced staff out before noon, feeling fresh and extremely well cared for
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1235161308
- UCLA School of Med
- UCLA
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Princeton University
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu has seen patients for Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Herpes Simplex Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
