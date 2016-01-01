See All Psychiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. Alice Maher, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Call for new patient details
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alice Maher, MD

Dr. Alice Maher, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.

They frequently treat conditions like Eating Disorders and Conversion Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Maher's Office Locations

  1. 1
    350 Central Park W Apt 1G, New York, NY 10025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 866-1883

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Eating Disorders
Conversion Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Eating Disorders
Conversion Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Alice Maher, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 48 years of experience
    • English
    • 1548331820
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maher has seen patients for Eating Disorders and Conversion Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Maher has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

