Dr. Graham-Brown has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alice Graham-Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alice Graham-Brown, MD
Dr. Alice Graham-Brown, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Springfield, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from OXFORD UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Holyoke Medical Center.
Dr. Graham-Brown works at
Dr. Graham-Brown's Office Locations
Stepping Stones Psychiatry LLC201 Park Ave Ste 5, West Springfield, MA 01089 Directions (413) 300-3999
Hospital Affiliations
- Holyoke Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Graham Brown’s for many many year. She is now in private practice with Stepping Stone Phyc. I love everything about the new location. She takes time with me to figure what’s best for me. The secretary great and helps a lot. I feel lucky to have her
About Dr. Alice Graham-Brown, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1104887207
Education & Certifications
- OXFORD UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graham-Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Graham-Brown has seen patients for Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graham-Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Graham-Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graham-Brown.
