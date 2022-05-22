Overview of Dr. Alice Graham-Brown, MD

Dr. Alice Graham-Brown, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Springfield, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from OXFORD UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Holyoke Medical Center.



Dr. Graham-Brown works at Stepping Stones Psychiatry LLC in West Springfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.