Dr. Alice McPherson, MD

Ophthalmology
72 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alice McPherson, MD

Dr. Alice McPherson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 72 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON.

Dr. McPherson works at Baylor Alkek Eye Center in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McPherson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bcm Physcians - Mob
    1977 Butler Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 798-6100
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Houston Methodist Institute for Reconstructive Surgery Central - Texas Medical Center
    6560 Fannin St Ste 2200, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 798-3880

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Alice McPherson, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 72 years of experience
    • English
    • 1407845860
    Education & Certifications

    • Mass EE Infirm
    • Chicago Eent Hospital|Hartford Hospital|University Of Wisconsin Madison
    • SANTA BARBARA COTTAGE HOSPITAL
    • UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
    • Ophthalmology
