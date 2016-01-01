Dr. McPherson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alice McPherson, MD
Overview of Dr. Alice McPherson, MD
Dr. Alice McPherson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 72 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON.
Dr. McPherson's Office Locations
Bcm Physcians - Mob1977 Butler Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-6100Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Houston Methodist Institute for Reconstructive Surgery Central - Texas Medical Center6560 Fannin St Ste 2200, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-3880
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alice McPherson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 72 years of experience
- English
- 1407845860
Education & Certifications
- Mass EE Infirm
- Chicago Eent Hospital|Hartford Hospital|University Of Wisconsin Madison
- SANTA BARBARA COTTAGE HOSPITAL
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
- Ophthalmology
