Overview of Dr. Alice Park, MD

Dr. Alice Park, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hypercalcemia and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.