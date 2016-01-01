Dr. Perlowski accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alice Perlowski, MD
Overview
Dr. Alice Perlowski, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Perlowski works at
Locations
Regal Medical Group8510 Balboa Blvd Ste 150, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (310) 962-0933
Evanston Hosp Division of Cardiology2650 Ridge Ave Ste 3507, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 570-2250
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alice Perlowski, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1841377033
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perlowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perlowski has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perlowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perlowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Perlowski can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.