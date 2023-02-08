Overview of Dr. Alice Police, MD

Dr. Alice Police, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rapid City, SD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Phelps Hospital.



Dr. Police works at Rapid City Regional Hospital in Rapid City, SD with other offices in Sleepy Hollow, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Breast Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.