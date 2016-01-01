Overview of Dr. Alice Premaza-Mueller, DO

Dr. Alice Premaza-Mueller, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Nazareth Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Premaza-Mueller works at Kidney and Hypertension Associates P.C. in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.