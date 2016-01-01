Dr. Alice Premaza-Mueller, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Premaza-Mueller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alice Premaza-Mueller, DO
Overview of Dr. Alice Premaza-Mueller, DO
Dr. Alice Premaza-Mueller, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Nazareth Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Premaza-Mueller works at
Dr. Premaza-Mueller's Office Locations
-
1
Kidney and Hypertension Associates, PC825 Town Center Dr Ste 152, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CHAMPVA
- Health Net
- Keystone Health Plan East
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Premaza-Mueller?
About Dr. Alice Premaza-Mueller, DO
- Nephrology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1760439822
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Delaware Valley Medical Center
- Phila. Col. of Osteo. Med. - Hosp.
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Nazareth Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Premaza-Mueller accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Premaza-Mueller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Premaza-Mueller works at
Dr. Premaza-Mueller has seen patients for Proteinuria and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Premaza-Mueller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Premaza-Mueller has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Premaza-Mueller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Premaza-Mueller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Premaza-Mueller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.