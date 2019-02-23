Dr. Alice Prestia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prestia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alice Prestia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alice Prestia, MD
Dr. Alice Prestia, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital.
Dr. Prestia's Office Locations
Lnrc Obstetrics and Gynecology4150 Nelson Rd, Lake Charles, LA 70605 Directions (337) 656-7876Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Prestia and her staff are top notch. She has an impeccable reputation and goes above and beyond to care for her patients and their families. I wouldn’t want anyone else to care for me or my family.
About Dr. Alice Prestia, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1134162753
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prestia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prestia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prestia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prestia has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prestia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Prestia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prestia.
