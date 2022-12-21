Dr. Alice Roberts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alice Roberts, MD
Overview of Dr. Alice Roberts, MD
Dr. Alice Roberts, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Horsham, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Roberts' Office Locations
Athena OB/GYN - Horsham300 Welsh Rd Bldg 3, Horsham, PA 19044 Directions (268) 946-5200
Athena OB/GYN - Abington1245 Highland Ave Ste 404, Abington, PA 19001 Directions (267) 946-5200
COMING SOON Athena OB/GYN - Langhorne830 Town Center Dr, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (267) 946-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I e been seeing Dr. Roberts for about a decade. She is more than a smart and hard working OBGYN. She is a kind, compassionate woman with a fantastic sense of humor. She gets what being female is all about. And her new practice is amazing—everyone there is actually happy!!!
About Dr. Alice Roberts, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1285630665
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine - M.D.
Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roberts has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roberts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Roberts speaks Hindi.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
