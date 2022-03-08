Dr. Alice Rowland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rowland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alice Rowland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alice Rowland, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Robbinsdale, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with North Memorial Health and Maple Grove Hospital.
Dr. Rowland works at
Locations
-
1
North Memorial Health Heart & Vascular Clinic - Robbinsdale3300 Oakdale Ave N Ste 200, Robbinsdale, MN 55422 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- North Memorial Health
- Maple Grove Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PreferredOne
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough. She has a direct manner and she gets to the point quickly. She has a great sense of humor and doesn't "suffer fools".
About Dr. Alice Rowland, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1508814534
Education & Certifications
- Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rowland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rowland accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rowland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rowland works at
Dr. Rowland has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Aortic Ectasia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rowland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowland.
