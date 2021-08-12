Dr. Alice Rusk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rusk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alice Rusk, MD
Overview of Dr. Alice Rusk, MD
Dr. Alice Rusk, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Greenwich Hospital, Norwalk Hospital and Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Rusk works at
Dr. Rusk's Office Locations
Yale Medicine Neurology at Greenwich Hospital15 Valley Dr Ste 201, Greenwich, CT 06831 Directions (203) 863-4490
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Greenwich Hospital
- Norwalk Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
dr. rusk is very knowledgeable, and communicates in very clear and understandable terms, while all the time showing compassionate understanding of her patients circumstances
About Dr. Alice Rusk, MD
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1508971318
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University School Of Public Health
- New York Hospital
- Greenwich Hospital
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rusk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rusk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rusk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rusk has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rusk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rusk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rusk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rusk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rusk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.