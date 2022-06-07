Dr. Alice Sanchez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alice Sanchez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alice Sanchez, MD
Dr. Alice Sanchez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Frisco, TX.
Dr. Sanchez works at
Dr. Sanchez's Office Locations
Dr. Alice Sanchez TeleHealth Services3880 Parkwood Blvd Ste 303, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (214) 705-2246
Hospital Affiliations
- Pampa Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I must say that if you need treatment from a psychiatrist then look no further. Dr. Sanchez is down-to-earth, actively listens and honestly cares about her patients/staffs mental health. As a nurse that has worked with Dr. Sanchez she is easily approachable and up-to-date on medication regimens so her patients achieve ultimate results. If I or someone I knew were in need of mental health treatment she is who I would highly recommend, not only her expertise, but also for the kindness she demonstrates toward others.
About Dr. Alice Sanchez, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1053516534
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Dr. Sanchez speaks Spanish.
