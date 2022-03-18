Dr. Alice Shaw, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alice Shaw, DMD
Dr. Alice Shaw, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lake Havasu City, AZ.
Lakeview Family Dental371 LAKE HAVASU AVE S, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 Directions (928) 362-7975Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- First Dental Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Shaw?
I had a cracked tooth that was painful and need to come out. Dr. Shaw preformed the extraction painlessly! Thank you Dr. Shaw! The associated at the Lakeview Family Dental are very nice and really good at what they do. I have no dental insurance and paid out of pocket for the services. In my opinion the price for all that Dr. Shaw and her associated did to ease my aching tooth, and jaw was well worth the money spent. I will definitely go back to Lakeview Family Dental for my dental needs.
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
Dr. Shaw has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaw accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shaw
Dr. Shaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaw. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaw.
