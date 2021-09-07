Overview of Dr. Alice Song, MD

Dr. Alice Song, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.



Dr. Song works at Ophthalmology Corporation in Los Alamitos, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA and Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.