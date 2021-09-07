See All Ophthalmologists in Los Alamitos, CA
Dr. Alice Song, MD

Ophthalmology
2.9 (15)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alice Song, MD

Dr. Alice Song, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.

Dr. Song works at Ophthalmology Corporation in Los Alamitos, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA and Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Song's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ophthalmology Corporation
    3771 Katella Ave Ste 209, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 427-0700
  2. 2
    Complete Eye Care Associates
    10861 Cherry St Ste 204, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 598-3160
  3. 3
    Ophthalmology Corporation
    2840 Long Beach Blvd Ste 330, Long Beach, CA 90806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 427-0700
  4. 4
    Southern California Eye Physicians and Surgeons
    800 Fairmount Ave Ste 207, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 844-9393

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital
  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Los Alamitos Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Eyelid Disorders
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Eyelid Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Oculoplastics Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 07, 2021
    We have been patients of Dr. Alice Song and Dr. Julia Song, for 11 years. They are both outstanding physicians and surgeons. They have helped us, our kids, and their grandparents, for various medical emergencies (including, most recently, sutures for my youngest) to routine eye care. If I think about people I have actually met who have contributed to humanity, they are on the list. They make a difference to the community with their medical practice and volunteer work, and they have definitely made us difference for our family, and especially us as parents. We are also indebted to Mike, the amazing office manager: the office is really well-run, the vibe is great, it's highly organized, easy to make an appointment, with great support staff.
    JV — Sep 07, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alice Song, MD
    About Dr. Alice Song, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992720023
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Duke University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

