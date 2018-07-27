Overview of Dr. Alice Tanner, MD

Dr. Alice Tanner, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Tanner works at Bryant Dental Group in Glen Burnie, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.