Dr. Alice Uflacker, MD
Overview of Dr. Alice Uflacker, MD
Dr. Alice Uflacker, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cambridge, MA.
Mt Auburn Hospital Dept of Psychiatry330 Mount Auburn St, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 499-5054Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Auburn Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr. Uflacker is a very caring, intelligent person. My sessions helped immensely. I would continue with her as long as it took to complete my treatment!
About Dr. Alice Uflacker, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1770861981
Education & Certifications
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Uflacker has seen patients for Anxiety, Adjustment Disorder and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Uflacker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
