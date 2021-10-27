See All Hematologists in Vero Beach, FL
Dr. Alice Ulhoa-Cintra, MD

Hematology
4.7 (12)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Alice Ulhoa-Cintra, MD

Dr. Alice Ulhoa-Cintra, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. 

Dr. Ulhoa-Cintra works at Indian River Medical Center in Vero Beach, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ulhoa-Cintra's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Indian River Medical Center
    3555 10th Ct Ste 200B, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 226-4810

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Enloe Medical Center
  • Oroville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Erythropoietin Test
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alice Ulhoa-Cintra, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese
    NPI Number
    • 1033484571
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ulhoa-Cintra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ulhoa-Cintra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ulhoa-Cintra works at Indian River Medical Center in Vero Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ulhoa-Cintra’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ulhoa-Cintra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ulhoa-Cintra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ulhoa-Cintra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ulhoa-Cintra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

