See All General Dentists in New York, NY
Dr. Alice Urbankova, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Alice Urbankova, DDS

Dentistry
5.0 (332)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Alice Urbankova, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in New York, NY. They specialize in Dentistry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Palacky University Hospital, School of Medicine, Czech Republic.

Dr. Urbankova works at Preserve Your Teeth Dentistry in New York, NY with other offices in East Setauket, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Preserve Your Teeth Dentistry
    630 5th Ave Ste 1860, New York, NY 10111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 765-6532
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Preserve Your Teeth Dentistry
    196 N Belle Mead Ave Ste 6, East Setauket, NY 11733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 590-8615
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess
Athletic Mouthguards
Bad Taste in Mouth
Abscess
Athletic Mouthguards
Bad Taste in Mouth

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Athletic Mouthguards Chevron Icon
Bad Taste in Mouth Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Peridontal Problems Chevron Icon
Cracked Tooth Chevron Icon
Crooked Teeth Chevron Icon
Dental Crowding Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dentures
Dry Mouth Chevron Icon
Excessive Tooth Wear Chevron Icon
Gaps Between Teeth Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Gingivostomatitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Halitosis Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Dentures Chevron Icon
Jaw Bone Tissue Deterioration Chevron Icon
Jaw Irregularities Chevron Icon
Jaw Misalignment Leading to TMJ Chevron Icon
Laser Cavity Detection Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Malocclusion (Bad Bite) Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Misshapen Teeth Chevron Icon
Mouthguards Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Athletic Injury Chevron Icon
Oral Infection Chevron Icon
Orofacial Pain Chevron Icon
Periodontitis Chevron Icon
Plaque Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Plaque
Porcelain Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Porcelain Dental Onlays Chevron Icon
Porcelain Fixed Bridges Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Receding Gums Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Sensitive Teeth Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Stained Teeth Chevron Icon
Swollen Gums Chevron Icon
Tartar Buildup Chevron Icon
Teeth Polishing Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Teething Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Teething
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Thumb Sucking Chevron Icon
Tooth Abnormalities as Seen in Diabetes Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Avulsion Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Caused by Acid Attack Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Displacement Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Tooth Malformation Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Traumatic Dental Injury Treatment Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Guardian
    • MetLife
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 332 ratings
    Patient Ratings (332)
    5 Star
    (323)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Urbankova?

    Jan 15, 2023
    I am so Thankful for Dr Urbankova being able to save my two teeth with her amazing skill set, Blessed to find a Excellent Doctor. I was able to make a payment plan, office with excellent to work with, Very Happy Patient .
    Anonymous — Jan 15, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alice Urbankova, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alice Urbankova, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Urbankova to family and friends

    Dr. Urbankova's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Urbankova

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alice Urbankova, DDS.

    About Dr. Alice Urbankova, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Czech, Polish, Russian and Slovak
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891824413
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Columbia University / College of Dental Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Palacky University Hospital, School of Medicine, Czech Republic
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alice Urbankova, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Urbankova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Urbankova has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Urbankova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    332 patients have reviewed Dr. Urbankova. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Urbankova.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Urbankova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Urbankova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Alice Urbankova, DDS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.