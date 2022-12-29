Dr. Alice Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alice Wang, MD
Overview
Dr. Alice Wang, MD is a Bariatric Medicine Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Bariatric Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Upper Valley Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Wang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Premier Weight Loss Solutions in Centerville6611 Clyo Rd Ste F, Centerville, OH 45459 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Premier Weight Loss Solutions at Miami Valley Hospital North Campus9000 N Main St, Englewood, OH 45415 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wang?
I love Dr. Wang and her staff. I'm so happy I chose this office.
About Dr. Alice Wang, MD
- Bariatric Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1073856787
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wang using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.