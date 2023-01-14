Dr. Alice Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alice Williams, MD
Overview of Dr. Alice Williams, MD
Dr. Alice Williams, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Woodbury, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
Dr. Williams works at
Dr. Williams' Office Locations
-
1
Friedberg Eye Associates661 N Broad St, Woodbury, NJ 08096 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Williams?
Dr. Williams is a professional and caring provider. She took time to get to know me as a new patient, listened intently to my concerns, and answered all of my questions. I am confident that she will be an excellent member of my healthcare team.
About Dr. Alice Williams, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1619235843
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital, Glaucoma Fellowship|Wills Eye Institute
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals|Wills Eye Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams works at
Dr. Williams has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Williams speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.