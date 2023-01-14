Overview of Dr. Alice Williams, MD

Dr. Alice Williams, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Woodbury, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.



Dr. Williams works at Friedberg Eye Associates in Woodbury, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.