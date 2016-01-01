Dr. Wood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alice Wood, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alice Wood, MD
Dr. Alice Wood, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital, Iu Health Bloomington Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Wood's Office Locations
Indiana Unv Hlth Agis Wmns Hlth2651 E Discovery Pkwy, Bloomington, IN 47408 Directions (812) 918-3400
- 2 2920 S McIntire Dr Ste 250, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (812) 332-9217
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital
- Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alice Wood, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1952487639
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University Med Center
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Wesleyan University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wood works at
Dr. Wood speaks French and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood.
