Overview of Dr. Alice Yan, MD

Dr. Alice Yan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Daly City, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Manila Central University-Filemon D Tanchoco Foundation, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ahmc Seton Medical Center and Mills-peninsula Medical Center.



Dr. Yan works at Alice L Yan MD Inc in Daly City, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.