Dr. Alice Yao, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
2.3 (3)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alice Yao, MD

Dr. Alice Yao, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Yao works at Cleveland Clinic in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction and Breast Lift Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yao's Office Locations

  1
    Mount Sinai Hospital
    5 E 98th St # 2, New York, NY 10029

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Lift Surgery
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Lift Surgery
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Lift Surgery
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Abdominoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Breast Augmentation
Breast Reduction
Burn Injuries
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Gynecomastia
Nipple Reconstruction
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Grafts
Wound Repair
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark
Blepharoplasty
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Congenital Anomalies of Breast
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna
Dentofacial Anomalies
Dermal Filler
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Eyelid Surgery
Facial Reconstruction
Hidradenitis
Labiaplasty
Lip Cancer
Lip, Excision or Resection
Liposuction
Localized Fat Deposits
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)
Repair of Pigmentation Defect
Rhinoseptoplasty
Second-Degree Burns
Skin Cancer
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis
Spider Veins
Third-Degree Burns
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 15, 2017
    Dr Yao was amazing. I had a difficult case and she gave a lot of thought to the various solutions and explained each one throughly. Dr Yao never lost sight of my needs and requirements. The net result was very positive. Both her follow-up and follow-thru were excellent. I highly recommend her.
    About Dr. Alice Yao, MD

    Specialties
    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Gender
    Female
    NPI Number
    1366600736
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    Plastic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Queens
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Brooklyn
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai West

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alice Yao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yao has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction and Breast Lift Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Yao. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

