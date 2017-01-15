Dr. Alice Yao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alice Yao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alice Yao, MD
Dr. Alice Yao, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Yao works at
Dr. Yao's Office Locations
-
1
Mount Sinai Hospital5 E 98th St # 2, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yao?
Dr Yao was amazing. I had a difficult case and she gave a lot of thought to the various solutions and explained each one throughly. Dr Yao never lost sight of my needs and requirements. The net result was very positive. Both her follow-up and follow-thru were excellent. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Alice Yao, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- Female
- 1366600736
Education & Certifications
- Plastic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai West
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Yao using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Yao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yao works at
Dr. Yao has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction and Breast Lift Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Yao. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.