Overview of Dr. Alice Yung, MD

Dr. Alice Yung, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Yung works at Alice Yung, MD in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.