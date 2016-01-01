Dr. Alicea Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alicea Wu, MD
Overview
Dr. Alicea Wu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Foster City, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 333 Lakeside Dr, Foster City, CA 94404 Directions (650) 574-3000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alicea Wu, MD
- Family Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1659409456
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.