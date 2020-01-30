Overview of Dr. Alicia Allen, MD

Dr. Alicia Allen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. Allen works at Galen Medical Group - OB/GYN in Chattanooga, TN with other offices in Hixson, TN and Ooltewah, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.