Dr. Alicia Austin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hoover, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.



Dr. Austin works at Psychiatry South Psi in Hoover, AL with other offices in Bessemer, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Opioid Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.