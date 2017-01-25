Dr. Alicia Austin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Austin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alicia Austin, MD
Dr. Alicia Austin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hoover, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Dr. Austin's Office Locations
Psychiatry South Psi3000 Southlake Park Ste 100, Hoover, AL 35244 Directions (205) 987-0724
Alabama Pain Physicians727 Memorial Dr, Bessemer, AL 35022 Directions (205) 332-3160Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr. Austin! She was easy to talk to a made me feel like comfortable. I saw her at tuscaloosa office of psychaitry south. I previougly saw a different dr that is no longer with there.
About Dr. Alicia Austin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Dr. Austin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Austin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Austin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Austin has seen patients for Opioid Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Austin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Austin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Austin.
