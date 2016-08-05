Dr. Alicia Batson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Batson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alicia Batson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alicia Batson, MD
Dr. Alicia Batson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr.
Dr. Batson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Batson's Office Locations
-
1
Centerstone Nashville - Venture Circle230 Venture Cir, Nashville, TN 37228 Directions (615) 460-4027
- 2 2021 Richard Jones Rd # 340B, Nashville, TN 37215 Directions (615) 788-3556
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Batson?
Dr. Batson is patient, kind, and genuinely wants to help her patients. She is very clear with her treatment path. You have to trust her and believe in the treatment itself to reap the benefits. She was always on time and while aware of the time, never made me feel rushed. She returns phone calls herself. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Alicia Batson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1255576005
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Batson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Batson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Batson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Batson works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Batson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Batson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Batson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Batson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.