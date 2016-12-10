See All Dermatologists in Irwin, PA
Dr. Alicia Baum, MD

Dermatology
3.4 (22)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alicia Baum, MD is a Dermatologist in Irwin, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    8700 Pennsylvania Ave, Irwin, PA 15642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 863-7530

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 10, 2016
    I was diagnosed with Perioral Dermatitis which is a horrible face rash which is not only unsightly but painful. Dr. Baum took one look and knew how to treat it. The staff there are pretty amazing too!! highly recommend !!
    Jenica in Greensburg, PA — Dec 10, 2016
    About Dr. Alicia Baum, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1265439772
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alicia Baum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Baum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.