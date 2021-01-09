Overview of Dr. Alicia Bordon, MD

Dr. Alicia Bordon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTE DE CHIRURGIE DENTAIRE DE NANCY and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Bordon works at Juan Carlos Barriga MD PA in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.