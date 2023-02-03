Dr. Cabrera has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alicia Cabrera, MD
Overview of Dr. Alicia Cabrera, MD
Dr. Alicia Cabrera, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Instituto Superior De Ciencias Medicas De La Habana and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Cabrera's Office Locations
Neurology of Central Florida982 Douglas Ave Ste 102, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714 Directions (407) 790-4990
Neurology of Central Florida405 W Central Pkwy Ste 1000, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714 Directions (407) 790-4990
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She best have had over years. One problem is lucky if see her. Really her staff is not efficient. You call & as soon pick up put you on hold. This is ridiculous with front of house. Workers are always talking in Spanish. Before had staff speak English like Dr C Some times even hang up on you. .
About Dr. Alicia Cabrera, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Center|Neurology Residency-Duke University Medical Center|Neurology Residency-National Institute Of Neurology and Neurosurgery, Havana, Cuba
- St Johns Epis-Suny
- Instituto Superior De Ciencias Medicas De La Habana
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cabrera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cabrera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cabrera has seen patients for Tension Headache, Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cabrera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cabrera speaks Spanish.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Cabrera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cabrera.
