Dr. Alicia Canzanese, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.6 (10)
Map Pin Small Warminster, PA
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alicia Canzanese, DPM

Dr. Alicia Canzanese, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Warminster, PA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Chestnut Hill Hospital.

Dr. Canzanese works at Abington Bucks Internal Medicine in Warminster, PA with other offices in Glenside, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Canzanese's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gordon Podiatry-Warminster Office
    225 Newtown Rd, Warminster, PA 18974 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Gary M. Gordon Dpm PC
    2285 Cross Rd, Glenside, PA 19038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



  View other providers who treat Bunion
  View other providers who treat Fracture
  View other providers who treat Gout
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthPartners
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Novitas Solutions, Inc.
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 22, 2021
    I had terrible pain in my big toe joint and after an injection I’ve felt great ever since. Dr Canzanese also gave great advice on proper shoe recommendations which also helped tremendously.
    — Oct 22, 2021
    About Dr. Alicia Canzanese, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1710321823
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Christiana Care Health System
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital
    • Chestnut Hill Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alicia Canzanese, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Canzanese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Canzanese has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Canzanese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Canzanese. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Canzanese.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Canzanese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Canzanese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

