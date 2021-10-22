Dr. Alicia Canzanese, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Canzanese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alicia Canzanese, DPM
Overview of Dr. Alicia Canzanese, DPM
Dr. Alicia Canzanese, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Warminster, PA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Chestnut Hill Hospital.
Dr. Canzanese works at
Dr. Canzanese's Office Locations
-
1
Gordon Podiatry-Warminster Office225 Newtown Rd, Warminster, PA 18974 Directions
-
2
Gary M. Gordon Dpm PC2285 Cross Rd, Glenside, PA 19038 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Novitas Solutions, Inc.
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Canzanese?
I had terrible pain in my big toe joint and after an injection I’ve felt great ever since. Dr Canzanese also gave great advice on proper shoe recommendations which also helped tremendously.
About Dr. Alicia Canzanese, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1710321823
Education & Certifications
- Christiana Care Health System
- Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Chestnut Hill Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Canzanese has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Canzanese accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Canzanese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Canzanese works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Canzanese. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Canzanese.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Canzanese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Canzanese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.