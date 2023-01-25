See All Ophthalmologists in Hickory, NC
Dr. Alicia Carroll, MD

Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (163)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Alicia Carroll, MD

Dr. Alicia Carroll, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hickory, NC. They completed their fellowship with University of Toronto

Dr. Carroll works at Dr. Alicia Carroll in Hickory, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Carroll's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alicia Carroll MD Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Center
    2660 Tate Blvd SE Ste 200, Hickory, NC 28602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 267-2660

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Frye Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eyelid Disorders
Tear Duct Disorders
Corneal Diseases
Eyelid Disorders
Tear Duct Disorders
Corneal Diseases

Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Orbital Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 163 ratings
    Patient Ratings (163)
    5 Star
    (160)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 25, 2023
    Dr. Carroll was recommended to my by my primary care doctor, Dr. Peltzer. I was pleasantly surprised by the kindness of her staff and the care and attention of Dr. Carroll. She put me at ease and answered all of my questions. I was in good hands. The procedure went smoothly and I am glad I came to see Dr. Carroll. What a great experience and I am happy with the results!
    Alan Glines — Jan 25, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Alicia Carroll, MD
    About Dr. Alicia Carroll, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457373763
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Toronto
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • State University of New York Health Science Center-Brooklyn
    Residency
    Internship
    • Jersey Shore Medical Center
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Syracuse University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alicia Carroll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carroll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carroll has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carroll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carroll works at Dr. Alicia Carroll in Hickory, NC. View the full address on Dr. Carroll’s profile.

    163 patients have reviewed Dr. Carroll. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carroll.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carroll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carroll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

