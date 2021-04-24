Dr. Alicia Eby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alicia Eby, MD
Dr. Alicia Eby, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Traverse City, MI.
Traverse City Eye3880 W Front St, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 935-8101
Traverse City Eye Consultants - Kalkaska419 S Coral St, Kalkaska, MI 49646 Directions (231) 258-7695Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Traverse City Eye Consultants5199 N ROYAL DR, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 935-8101Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
- Kalkaska Memorial Health Center
- Munson Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Priority Health
- Spectrum Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Eby was excellent. Very professional, personable, knowledgeable, and skilled. Her and her staff have helped me enormously with a painful eye issue. I’m grateful to have Dr. Eby and her staff in Traverse City!
Dr. Eby has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eby has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Keratitis and Herpetic Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Eby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eby.
