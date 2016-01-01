Overview of Dr. Alicia Eichenberg, MD

Dr. Alicia Eichenberg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University (CHM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Eichenberg works at SHMG OB/GYN - Beltline in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Preeclampsia, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.