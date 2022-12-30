See All Radiation Oncologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Alicia Gittleman, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.4 (14)
Map Pin Small Boca Raton, FL
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alicia Gittleman, MD

Dr. Alicia Gittleman, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.

Dr. Gittleman works at Genesis Care, Boca Raton EAST, FAU campus in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gittleman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Genesis Care, Boca Raton EAST, FAU Campus
    3651 Fau Blvd Ste 100, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 826-3334

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 30, 2022
    I saw Dr. Gittleman along with Serena, Katrina, Elizabeth, & Krystal at the Wellington location. Everyone was beyond friendly and made me feel cared for the entire time.
    Elizabeth C — Dec 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alicia Gittleman, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295926277
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
    Residency
    • Nyu
    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alicia Gittleman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gittleman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gittleman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gittleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gittleman works at Genesis Care, Boca Raton EAST, FAU campus in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gittleman’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gittleman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gittleman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gittleman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gittleman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

