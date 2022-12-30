Dr. Alicia Gittleman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gittleman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alicia Gittleman, MD
Overview of Dr. Alicia Gittleman, MD
Dr. Alicia Gittleman, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.
Dr. Gittleman's Office Locations
Genesis Care, Boca Raton EAST, FAU Campus3651 Fau Blvd Ste 100, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 826-3334
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Gittleman along with Serena, Katrina, Elizabeth, & Krystal at the Wellington location. Everyone was beyond friendly and made me feel cared for the entire time.
About Dr. Alicia Gittleman, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- Nyu
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gittleman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gittleman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gittleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gittleman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gittleman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gittleman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gittleman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.