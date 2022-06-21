Overview of Dr. Alicia Kanhai, DPM

Dr. Alicia Kanhai, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE.



Dr. Kanhai works at Tampa Foot & Ankle in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.