Dr. Alicia Kanhai, DPM
Overview of Dr. Alicia Kanhai, DPM
Dr. Alicia Kanhai, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE.
Dr. Kanhai works at
Dr. Kanhai's Office Locations
Alicia S. Kanhai D.P.M., P.A.3355 W Bearss Ave, Tampa, FL 33618 Directions (813) 443-4549
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Healthcare
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
The woman in the front office was extremely friendly and helpful. She contacted me after a cancellation to give me the option of an earlier appointment and that was appreciated. The Doctor was friendly, informative and took her time with me. Sometimes one feels a doctor is rushing from one patient to another to meet a quota, but NOT SO here. The Doctor made sure I understood all that was happening.
About Dr. Alicia Kanhai, DPM
- Podiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Parkway Med Ctr
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Dr. Kanhai has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kanhai accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kanhai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kanhai speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanhai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanhai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanhai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanhai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.