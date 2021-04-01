Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alicia Kaplan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alicia Kaplan, MD
Dr. Alicia Kaplan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Dr. Kaplan works at
Dr. Kaplan's Office Locations
-
1
Agh Neuropsych Testing4 Allegheny Ctr Fl 8, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 330-4006
-
2
Allegheny Health Network Surgery Ctr - Bethel Park1000 Higbee Dr, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Directions (412) 267-6600
-
3
Groff Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine4815 Liberty Ave Ste 250, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 330-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaplan?
Dr. Kaplan is an empathetic, very fine listener and diagnostician. I miss seeing her in person, but the virtual sessions are okay for now.
About Dr. Alicia Kaplan, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1093716045
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaplan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaplan works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.