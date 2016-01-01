Dr. Kenton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alicia Kenton, MD
Overview of Dr. Alicia Kenton, MD
Dr. Alicia Kenton, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Sports Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College.
Dr. Kenton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kenton's Office Locations
-
1
Rutgers Health Services11 Bishop Pl, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (848) 932-7402
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kenton?
About Dr. Alicia Kenton, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1821358565
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Pediatric Sports Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kenton accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kenton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kenton works at
Dr. Kenton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kenton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kenton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kenton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.