Dr. Alicia Lew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alicia Lew, MD
Overview of Dr. Alicia Lew, MD
Dr. Alicia Lew, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tampa, FL.
Dr. Lew works at
Dr. Lew's Office Locations
-
1
All Childrens Hospital17 Davis Blvd Ste 453, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lew?
About Dr. Alicia Lew, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- Female
- 1720575038
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lew works at
Dr. Lew has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.