Dr. Lo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alicia Lo, MD
Overview
Dr. Alicia Lo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Livermore, CA.
Dr. Lo works at
Locations
-
1
Valleycare Physicians Associates At 1133 E. Stanley Blvd Suite 2031133 E Stanley Blvd Ste 203, Livermore, CA 94550 Directions (925) 373-4541
-
2
Healthcarepartners Affiliates Medical Group207 S Santa Anita St Ste 205, San Gabriel, CA 91776 Directions (626) 576-0800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alicia Lo, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1093240939
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lo works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.