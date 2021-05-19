Dr. Alicia McIntosh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McIntosh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alicia McIntosh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alicia McIntosh, MD
Dr. Alicia McIntosh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch|University Of Texas Medical Branch Galveston and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.
Dr. McIntosh works at
Dr. McIntosh's Office Locations
-
1
Bella Obstetrics and Gynecology - Fannin7500 Fannin St Ste 300, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 335-2511
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McIntosh?
Loved it
About Dr. Alicia McIntosh, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1285980664
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Hermann Hospital|UT Houston- Memorial Hermann Hospital, 2013
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch|University Of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McIntosh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McIntosh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McIntosh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McIntosh works at
Dr. McIntosh has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Miscarriages, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McIntosh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
605 patients have reviewed Dr. McIntosh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McIntosh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McIntosh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McIntosh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.