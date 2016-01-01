Overview

Dr. Alicia Montanez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Uabc Medical School and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital, Riverside Community Hospital, St. Mary Medical Center and West Anaheim Medical Center.



Dr. Montanez works at Southern California Electrophysiology in Anaheim, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ventricular Fibrillation, Cardiomyopathy, Dilated and Syncope along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.