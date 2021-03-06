Dr. Alicia Parker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alicia Parker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alicia Parker, MD
Dr. Alicia Parker, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Antonio, TX.
Dr. Parker works at
Dr. Parker's Office Locations
-
1
Ut Medicine - Neurology8300 Floyd Curl Dr Fl 8, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 450-9960
-
2
University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio7703 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 450-9700Wednesday10:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- University Hospital - University Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parker?
Dr.parker is the best nuerologist..She is very kind,respectful, compassionate,informative.I could keep going on for hours
About Dr. Alicia Parker, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1104188648
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parker works at
Dr. Parker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.