Dr. Alicia Privette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Privette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alicia Privette, MD
Overview
Dr. Alicia Privette, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in North Charleston, SC.
Dr. Privette works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion8992 University Blvd Fl 3, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions
-
2
MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
-
3
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Privette?
Dr. Alicia Privette and Dr. Stephen Fann performed emergency colon resection on my wife in mid-December 2015. Each of them (or their practice partners) regularly visited during her recovery were available on more than one occasion at night for questions - Dr. Privette even came to hospital at night when needed. Dr. Privette has followed the case appropriately, even after discharge from hospital on December 31. She showed exceptional care, knowledge and responsiveness.
About Dr. Alicia Privette, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- Female
- 1457573313
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Privette has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Privette accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Privette using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Privette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Privette works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Privette. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Privette.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Privette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Privette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.