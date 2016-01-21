See All General Surgeons in North Charleston, SC
Dr. Alicia Privette, MD

General Surgery
2.5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Alicia Privette, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in North Charleston, SC. 

Dr. Privette works at MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion in North Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC and Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion
    8992 University Blvd Fl 3, North Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion
    1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    MUSC Health Rutledge Tower
    135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lipomas
Rib Fracture
Ventral Hernia
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Infection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Injuries Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Acute Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Anal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess and Fistula Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Colic Chevron Icon
Biliary Dyskinesia Chevron Icon
Bowel Strangulation Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colonic Volvulus Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gunshot Wound Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Large Bowel Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Open Hernia Procedures Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sigmoid Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 21, 2016
    Dr. Alicia Privette and Dr. Stephen Fann performed emergency colon resection on my wife in mid-December 2015. Each of them (or their practice partners) regularly visited during her recovery were available on more than one occasion at night for questions - Dr. Privette even came to hospital at night when needed. Dr. Privette has followed the case appropriately, even after discharge from hospital on December 31. She showed exceptional care, knowledge and responsiveness.
    Jim D in Greenville, SC — Jan 21, 2016
    About Dr. Alicia Privette, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • Female
    • 1457573313
    Education & Certifications

    • Critical Care Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alicia Privette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Privette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Privette has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Privette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Privette. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Privette.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Privette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Privette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

