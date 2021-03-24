Overview of Dr. Alicia Prowse, MD

Dr. Alicia Prowse, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Midland Park, NJ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Prowse works at Valley Medical Group- Geriatrics in Midland Park, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Vertigo and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.