Overview of Dr. Alicia Quesnel, MD

Dr. Alicia Quesnel, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.



Dr. Quesnel works at Massachusetts Eye & Ear Associates in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.