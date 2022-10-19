Dr. Alicia Quesnel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quesnel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alicia Quesnel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alicia Quesnel, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.
Massachusetts Eye & Ear Associates243 Charles St Ste 264, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 573-3503
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
The intake nurse was very professional and got all the information right that needed to be presented to Dr Quesnel. Dr Quesnel reveiwed that information thoroughly and asked me further questions. She realized that I had already done everything possible to help with my condition and took the next step in my treatment. She was understanding, patient and helpful.
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Quesnel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quesnel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quesnel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quesnel has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quesnel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Quesnel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quesnel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quesnel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quesnel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.