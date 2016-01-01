Dr. Alicia Sanderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alicia Sanderson, MD
Overview of Dr. Alicia Sanderson, MD
Dr. Alicia Sanderson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They graduated from University Of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Sanderson works at
Dr. Sanderson's Office Locations
Associates in Otolaryngology6355 Walker Ln Ste 411, Alexandria, VA 22310 Directions (571) 470-7710Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alicia Sanderson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1578531919
Education & Certifications
- University of California Irvine Medical Center
- Naval Medical Center San Diego
- Naval Medical Center San Diego
- University Of Massachusetts Medical School
- Otolaryngology
Dr. Sanderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
