Overview of Dr. Alicia Shields, DO

Dr. Alicia Shields, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newtown, PA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Shields works at Village at Newtown Medical Center, P.C. in Newtown, PA with other offices in Flourtown, PA, Abington, PA and Blue Bell, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.